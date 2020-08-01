Goulburn Post
Marulan dairy cow helps raise fire-affected calves

Lucy Kinbacher
Lucy Kinbacher
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:39am, first published August 2 2020 - 9:07am
Anna the super cow raises at least four calves at a time including a mob of steers that survived bushfires earlier this year.
Anna the super cow raises at least four calves at a time including a mob of steers that survived bushfires earlier this year.

A Marulan dairy cow has reached an udderly impressive feat after raising at least 40 calves in her short lifetime.

