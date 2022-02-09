GPAC due to reopen soon

After almost five years of planning and construction, Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC) is counting down the days to its official opening on March 25. Everyone is also eagerly preparing for the upcoming season launch and family open day soon after on April 2. Manager Raina Savage, and her talented and enthusiastic team consisting of technical coordinator Suze Smith, venue coordinator Kirsty Vassallo and marketing officer Marnie Wragge-Morley, "can't wait to welcome the community into the region's coolest new cultural facility," Ms Savage said. GPAC is a creative reactivation of the McDermott building in Auburn Street. The elegant restoration includes the original striped timber ceiling in the old council chamber which is now the Meeting Place, a very cool wine bar and boutique performance space, supported by cultural partner Lerida Estate Wines. From July a café will offer breakfast and lunch, as well as pre-show tapas. Artwork and discreet signage traces the history of the site, including acknowledgement of First Nations peoples and Goulburn's vibrant performing arts culture. In the new 400 seat auditorium there is access for wheelchairs, and a hearing loop. State of the art lighting and sound, fly tower, high-res projector and hand-crafted concert grand gives the venue capacity to present everything from ballet and contemporary dance, to drama, opera, circus, musical theatre and live music. Back stage are four dressing rooms, band and green rooms, a workshop and a loading dock. A network of catwalks spans the darkness above the auditorium supporting lighting trusses and follow spot operators. Additionally, local community groups and VET students will benefit from training and work experience opportunities offered by GPAC's skilled technical team. The whole community is invited on Saturday April 2 for a free family open day from 10am to 2pm followed by GPAC's very first season launch at 6pm. "Meet our friendly staff, try a free workshop, chill out to local live performances, snag a sausage and explore our new venue from attic to basement with guided tours," Ms Savage said. "Then from 6pm join us for magical performances, live music, complimentary champagne and nibbles as we unleash our fabulous 2022 program. "From classical music to contemporary circus, comedy to cabaret, drama to dinosaurs and First Nations to Flamenco - the GPAC Season literally has something for every taste. "Come early for a heart stopping opening number, sign up as a member for year-long discounts and exclusive events, and stay for an after party," Ms Savage said. The weekend finishes on Sunday with a free screening of Flickerfest, Australia's award winning short film festival at 7pm. Everyone is welcome but bookings are required for evening events. "From when the doors open we have something happening just about every weekend, and often during the week," Ms Savage said. "Our full program will be revealed at our launch but to get into the swing we already have dozens of shows on sale." These include Keith Potger of The Seekers and Friends in a fabulous Sunday afternoon concert celebrating the music of Gordon Lightfoot, while May brings Black Cockatoo, a moving play about the Aboriginal cricket team who triumphantly toured England in the 1860s. The Black Tulip Jazz Trio features the new grand piano with cello and double bass in Bach to Bolling, with a glass of bubbles, on Sunday May 8. Families will love the rambunctious Box Show and the delightful Guess How Much I Love You for the little ones. Tickets are also on sale for great country music, classic Aussie pop, Irish dance, outrageous drag, and some of Australia's best tribute shows. To purchase tickets to all GPAC shows go to goulburnpac.com.au and follow the links. Inquiries can be emailed to GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or call 02 4823 4999. The official opening of GPAC is on March 25 followed by a community concert featuring a variety of local talent, and to bring this celebration to a wider audience it shall be repeated on Saturday March 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/bafab80d-2385-4a6b-a665-2b1e2f71404a.JPG/r0_208_6960_4140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

GPAC due to reopen soon

The Black Tulip Jazz Trio features the new grand piano with cello and double bass in Bach to Bolling, with a glass of bubbles, on Sunday May 8. Families will love the rambunctious Box Show and the delightful Guess How Much I Love You for the little ones. Tickets are also on sale for great country music, classic Aussie pop, Irish dance, outrageous drag, and some of Australia's best tribute shows. To purchase tickets to all GPAC shows go to goulburnpac.com.au and follow the links. Inquiries can be emailed to GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au or call 02 4823 4999. The official opening of GPAC is on March 25 followed by a community concert featuring a variety of local talent, and to bring this celebration to a wider audience it shall be repeated on Saturday March 26.