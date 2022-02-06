Goulburn to host SE Phoenix and STFA junior trial games

news, local-news,

On Sunday, some of the top junior soccer players in NSW will take to the Cookbundoon playing fields. Representative teams from South East Phoenix FC will be in Goulburn to participate in trial games ahead of the upcoming National Premier League 2022 season. The SEPFC Under 14s, Under 15s, Under 16s, Under 20s, and First Grade women's teams will strut their stuff on the pitch tomorrow against Belconnen United to prepare for their upcoming campaigns. Excitingly for the Southern Tablelands Football Association, these fixtures will also be the first games played in front of the sparkling new pavilion which was officially opened in late 2021. "We spoke to South East Phoenix about doing something up here with the new building," STFA director of football, Craig Norris, said. "They're going to break it in this weekend, so we can actually see how it gets used ... we haven't had any games that have utilised the building yet, we've had plenty of walkthroughs and tours." The STFA Under 12s and Under 14s Girls sides will also play a series of matches against teams from Blacktown Spartans, while the Phoenix Under 10s and Under 12s will take on the Spartans as well. "It'll be good for our girls to play against the Blacktown squads," Norris said. "It'll be a bit of an eye-opener to see what the standards are like in Sydney." The STFA is eager not just to see high-level soccer return to Goulburn, but hopes that the standard of the fields and the new building will see further representative rounds played locally. "We're keen to get our own players out there to utilise [the new pavilion], but we also want to show it off to the wider footballing community," Norris said. "It's going to be great, and hopefully these trial matches might bring a round match here next year as well, once they see what we've got." Though the STFA teams will play tomorrow, locals can also expect some local residents to gear up in Phoenix colours as a small handful have been selected for the team this season. Southern Branch FC rebranded itself as the South East Phoenix FC in 2020, and acts as the elite representative club for the Southern NSW Zone which includes the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, Eurobodalla, Shoalhaven, and the Far South Coast. Tomorrow's matches will begin from 10.30am at the Cookbundoon playing fields, while the First Grade clash between the Phoenix and Belconnen scheduled to start at 2.10pm. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/5fe739cc-a848-4464-a037-a0ef3430d7c6.png/r27_0_638_345_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg