news, local-news,

Looking for some positive news stories? We have got you covered. Every Sunday, we provide a weekly wrap-up of feel-good stories from the Highlands for the week. Just click the link to learn more. Gouburn's Kaitlyn Mateta's artwork receives high accolades Kaitlyn Mateta's artwork has been recognised as one of the state's best, and is featuring in this year's ArtExpress exhibition. The former Trinity Catholic School student's textile piece can be seen at the Art Gallery of NSW until April 25. 'Wonderful adventure': Goulburn couple Bill and Barbara Newman celebrate Diamond Wedding Anniversary Bill and Barbara celebrated sixty years of love and joy on February 2. The couple has created and cherished a myriad of memories over the years, and cannot wait to make more. The pair lived in Tasmania and Sydney before they relocated and retired in Goulburn. Gordon Hope Memorial Golf Day raises $5000 for the Melanoma Research Foundation The community came together at the end of January and raised about $5000 for the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation. The funds were raised at the annual Gordon Hope Memorial Golf Day. Locals have come together for the golf day for over 10 years in honour of Gordon Hope. Goulburn Club hosts Deborah Conway for Great Southern Nights A great line-up of musical talent has been confirmed for the state government's Great Southern Nights, with some performances at the Goulburn Club in March. Deborah Conway AM and Willy Zygier will bring musical joy to the region. Goulburn's Indie Champion and Elsie Apps do well at Bowral Cup Young cyclers Indie Champion and Elsie Apps took their places on the podiums at the Bowral Cup. Indie won first place in the u13 girls category while Elsie took out the u15 girls competition. Yass Soldiers Memorial Hall wins $10,000 grant The future of the Yass Soldier's Memorial has been secured thanks to a state government grant. Ten thousand dollars was awarded as part of the Community War Memorial Fund. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the memorial was a significant site in the area. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/ce38510d-8c5c-4081-bbe6-dc5fc6b553f9.jpeg/r0_22_640_384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg