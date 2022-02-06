Royals take on Angels in inaugural Premier League final | Photos

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The first edition of the Goulburn Mixed Premier League concluded in dramatic fashion after a gala day of touch football at the Workers Arena. The final rounds of the competition were played from 11am, with 48 of Goulburn's best touch football players taking part. Check out the Post's photos from the final here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/aeed20f2-a17f-41aa-a2e0-90843a132654.JPG/r0_67_4988_2885_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg