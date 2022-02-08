Touch football the winner after Royals claim Premier League title

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite their depleted numbers and undefeated opponents, the Royals were always believed they could win Sunday's first ever Goulburn Mixed Premier League grand final. After the first three rounds of the competition were played through late November and early December, the last three were played yesterday, and were followed by the final. The Royals ground out a hard-fought 6-6 draw in the sixth round against the Jets, which secured them second place on the ladder and the second spot in the grand final against the Angels, who up to that point had won five games and drawn one to finish first. Though they were comfortable underdogs ahead of the match, the Royals pushed through a late deadlock to claim a 6-4 win. Many at the Workers Arena weren't expecting the Angels to lose, but Royals captain Steve Cummins said his side was confident his side could claim the inaugural title. "We'd been competitive and had a draw with [the Angels], then we lost that second game to them by one," Cummins said. "They're really good teams, and we had to put our heads together and figure out where we could score and where they were a bit weaker. But they stepped it up again, I think the game went to another level in that grand final, and everyone played a good game." Both teams traded tries throughout the match, and with minutes remaining, the score sat at 4-4. At that point, the Royals found an extra gear and snatched two late tries to give them an unassailable lead. This late surge, Cummins said, was a testament to the team's fitness. "The fitness definitely came into it," he said. "We were down two players, we only had five guys and five girls, so we definitely felt that game in the legs at the end." The grand final wrapped up a competition that many, including organisers Sophie Broadhead and Vaughan Winnel, saw as an experiment. By its conclusion, Cummins said he had thoroughly enjoyed the experience and hopes the tournament will continue in years to come. "It's a great competition," he said. "Just playing with a bunch of different people, there's a lot of talented young kids coming up in touch footy in Goulburn. It's good, a couple of us are getting a bit older so it's good to be able to pass on that [experience] to some of the younger kids coming through." It is fitting that Cummins mentioned the impact the tournament has had on some of his younger teammates, as the purpose behind its creation was to help prepare up-and-coming players in Goulburn for representative touch football. "I think it's a great thing, doing these kinds of tournaments, because then you can take teams away to the Yass Knockouts and your state carnivals," Cummins said. "We haven't been taking teams away for a while now, it's been a few years because of COVID, but I think that strengthens our teams and gives them a shot at those competitions." Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up here.

