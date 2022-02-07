newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Wollondilly Riverwalk, extension, Cemetery Street, aqueduct, crossing, Josephs Gate

Construction will soon start on the Wollondilly Riverwalk's final stage, following selection of a construction firm. Horsley Park based Form and Pour Constructions have been chosen from a field of three tenders to undertake the project from Cemetery Street to the Joseph's Gate subdivision at a cost of $657,757. The 440 metre link involves a crossing across the Wollondilly River behind Goulburn Correctional Centre. READ MORE: Goulburn receives $2 million injection for Wollondilly walkway Goulburn's Wollondilly Riverwalk scores another connection Goulburn readers call for further additions to Wollondilly Riverwalk Currently, walkers use an old cement low-level cement crossing to join up with the path on the river's northern side. Others use an old aqueduct that heads over to Tully Park. However under plans, this will be removed and a higher crossing built with collapsible handrails. A retaining wall will also be constructed on the jail side of the crossing, given the sloping land. The work, which will start in coming months, is part of the final three stages of the popular walk, totalling 2.6km. Already, a 480-metre shared path has been built between Cemetery Street and Saint Saviour's Cemetery. Another 1800m stretch from the Joseph's Gate subdivision to the aqueduct is almost finished. ALSO READ: Youth given opportunity to gain life skills through mentoring program Locals enjoy guided walk and talk about birds and plants on National Wetlands day 'A long time between drinks' but Labor can take Hume: Bowen At the recent council meeting to choose the successful party, Cr Andrew Banfield declared a pecuniary interest in the matter given his employment with one of the tenderers, Denrith Pty Ltd. He left the room during discussion. The three riverwalk stages received a $2 million grant from the state and federally funded Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund Mayor Peter Walker said the work would link up to the growing Joseph's Gate residential subdivision, off Taralga Road. Once complete, the Wollondilly Riverwalk will total 14km of shared pathway stretching from Braidwood Road, near the Old Goulburn Brewery, over to Marsden Weir. The facility has experienced an upsurge in usage over the past few years, in part due to COVID-19 restrictions. Friends of Goulburn Cemeteries volunteers have also reported increased community interest in the city's old gravesites along the route. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

