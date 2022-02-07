sport, local-sport,

Five Goulburn City Bulldogs women are currently in the midst of preparations for the upcoming Country Championships. Elly Hazelton, Krystal Blackwell, Olivia Howe, Paige Penning, and Maddy Tooth have all been named in the Monaro Colts Open Women's team which will get its campaign underway on February 27. In the 2021 season, Hazelton was the only player from Goulburn selected for Monaro, and she was thrilled to see four more of her local teammates named in 2022. "Playing league with them and union with Paige and the other girls, it makes it a lot comfortable for us on the field," Hazelton said. "With them coming into the team, it's better to have friends in the squad than be the new person. It's really good that we have a really strong Goulburn side going into the Monaro squad." The squad's preparation leading in to the tournament has been convoluted at best. Due to COVID-19 concerns, training only began last week, though the squad itself was announced in early December. To add to the confusion, Adam Kyle was initially named as the coach of the squad, but had to step away from the role recently for personal reasons. "We weren't allowed to train initially, because NSW Rugby League said it was a bit unsafe because of COVID, and a few of the girls in our team have had COVID and are recovering," Hazelton said. "We got back to training on Wednesday for our first session, and it was just fitness, dusting off the cobwebs and seeing where we were all at. "Hopefully we'll have two more sessions and then go into our first game on the 27th. But we had a pre-season program that a lot of us have been sticking to, so we're pretty comfortable about where we're at with our fitness." Despite the late start to the team's preparations, Hazelton said the feeling among the players is positive, particularly within the Goulburn contingent. After winning the Katrina Fanning Shield in 2018, Goulburn did not field a women's open tackle team in the competition again until 2021. Their return to the fray, according to Hazelton, revitalised the local passion for women's rugby league. "Playing league last year, a lot of the girls got a feel for it again and the love for it," Hazelton said. "When you don't do something for a while and then start again, it jogs your memory and makes you want it even more, and I'm so excited that there's more Goulburn girls in the squad." After losing in the semi-finals last year, Hazelton said there are several changes the Colts are looking to make in the lead-up to the 2022 tournament which they hope will result in improved offensive capabilities. "We definitely want to work on our attacking shape," she said. "Last year we had two very similar halves, so it was hard to change our game shape, but hopefully this year with a fresh team we can have two different styles of halves ... and take a new, faster pace into the game." The Colts will get their 2022 Country Championships campaign underway on February 27 against the Western Rams. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/ce4ca2d8-9946-41ee-b228-b9f8587ddf2d.JPG/r3_484_5182_3410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg