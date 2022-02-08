Five horses who could star in the Sydney autumn

This is branded content.
The Autumn Carnival is Sydney is almost upon us with the Golden Slipper, Doncaster Handicap and Queen Elizabeth Stakes among the features in store over the coming months.
Who are the horses to follow and what are the horse racing tips predicting? Which unknown quantities could emerge as stars of the Australian horse racing world? And who are the big chances of victory?
Here we look at five horses who could star during the Autumn Carnival.
Anamoe
Australia's premier three-year-old and a versatile galloper, having won at stakes level from 1000m to 1600m. With any luck, his already impressive record is set to read even better.
With a better draw, he could've won the Golden Slipper, while it took an on-pace bias to deny him narrowly in the Golden Rose before his Caulfield Guineas redemption.
Anamoe found a terrible Rosehill track on resumption via the Expressway Stakes, a program where every winner settled rails in run, so his third was full of merit.
The Randwick Guineas has long been touted as the main target, although a George Ryder Stakes and/or Queen Elizabeth against older rivals will be tempting for a burgeoning stallion's CV.
Profondo
The $1.9 million colt would be unbeaten if jockey Robbie Dolan hadn't given him a crack with the left in the Gloaming Stakes, but he redeemed himself at start three.
While the Spring Champion stakes isn't commonly regarded as a premier Group One for the early three-year-olds, the winners list suggests otherwise.
Savabeel, It's A Dundeel, Yankee Rose, Ace High, Shadow Hero and Montefilia are on the honour roll in the 21st century, so it can produce an elite performer.
Anamoe may have his measure over the mile in the Randwick Guineas, but over a further distance in the Rosehill Guineas and then either the Australian Derby or Queen Elizabeth, this colt could strike.
Espiona
Even with proven champions in Nature Strip and Verry Elleegant from the Chris Waller stable, this filly is getting as much attention as any ahead of the Sydney autumn.
While wary that she won about the weakest listed event of the Spring Carnival, Espiona put her rivals to the sword on VRC Oaks Day, going two from two with a huge Flemington win.
Among the fillies, this three-year-old crop was crying out for a star and the daughter of Extreme Choice is already an odds-on favourite for the Surround Stakes on February 26.
Although Waller could well keep her to a Surround/Coolmore type of campaign, an All-Star Mile or a Doncaster Mile will be tempting later in prep with the fillies allowances.
Lost And Running
Off slick trials, he's likely to resume in The Group 3 Southern Cross Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on February 12 and he has a host of options going forward.
The five-year-old could well be aimed at The Canterbury Stakes over 1300m and as well as having sprint events to look at, he may well be a seven/eight-furlong type.
Lost And Running proved that in The Hunter when rounding out his spring prep at Newcastle after a wide run with a big weight, indicating that 1400m-1600m would suit.
While they'll be tempted to have a shot at the sprint riches, he should find less opposition in the George Ryder/All Aged path, so the placement this autumn will be interesting.
Metallicity
A half-brother to Catch Me, a dual group-winning juvenile, is this strapping colt by Zoustar, who visually has been as impressive as all of the Sydney crop at the trials.
After reeling his rivals in via easily the fastest two-year-old trial on December 21, Metallicity was equally as dominant at Rosehill, again in good time for the class.
An abscess has forced a slight delay to his debut, but he showed no ill effect when ticking over in a Rosehill trial on January 31, hitting the line late in stylish fashion.
Coolangatta and Russian Conquest look safer, but neither of them are stars and the Golden Slipper markets are respecting Metallicity, who could be ready to tear this two-year-old crop apart.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.