A near $500,000 investment in a fly tower for Goulburn's new performing arts centre has been money well spent in Mayor Peter Walker's view. He and the newly elected councillors toured the soon to be opened $18.95 million facility last week. "It is inspiring," Cr Walker said of the Brewster Hjorth Architects designed centre. "The workmanship is starting to show in the way the old is blended with the new. It is obvious where the split is between the buildings but it looks like it's meant to be there. The whole thing is spectacular." READ MORE: Council works to install more disabled parking spots for performing arts centre Creative capital success for Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Goulburn Mulwaree Council reveals Performing Arts Centre fees in budget Goulburn's performing arts venue to include a fly tower Cr Walker said although the previous council pondered whether to spend an extra $450,000 on a fly tower, he believed it gave far more flexibility for stage shows. The project is adaptively re-using and adding to the 1887 EC Manfred designed former Goulburn Town Hall in Auburn Street. The two singers and musicians in the new council, Crs Steve Ruddell and Andy Wood, were also impressed with the 400-seat venue. Cr Ruddell said the fly tower, which allowed stage components to be moved around, was a very worthwhile investment. "No expense has been spared in regard to that and the audio fit-out. It is a very professional set up and anyone who goes to shows there won't be disappointed," he said. ALSO READ: Taralga 'feels the pain' as rain drains council work resources He was also impressed with the stage and orchestra pit size and green room where performers gather for a coffee or drink before or after shows, the cafe and bar section and the careful restoration of an original timber 'parquetry' style ceiling that builders discovered above an artificial one in the original building. "The performing arts isn't for everyone but (manager) I think it will be a big plus for Goulburn. (Manager) Raina Savage has put together a great mix of shows as well," Cr Ruddell said. Cr Andy Wood, a music teacher, singer and guitarist who played in country rock band, 'Brewn,' said he was excited about the PAC's opening. "It has so much potential and the fly tower is a critical thing," he said. "The back stage has so much space and the change rooms and green room are awesome. So often in venues the change rooms can be like coal mines but these are spacious and have plenty of natural light. "It's an amazing thing for Goulburn. After the Lilac Time Hall closed, the city was promised a new performing arts centre. I think if some of the people associated with the hall were around now, they'd be stoked." ALSO READ: Tarago Area Women's Shed gains momentum to bring women together Cr Wood said while more seating would have been "better," the venue's location in the main street was a plus for patrons seeking restaurants or pubs before or after a show." He plays at several local venues himself. Each week he, his wife and son sing at Saint Nicholas Anglican Church services. "I'd love to perform at the PAC. Maybe Cr Ruddell and I can have a jam," he joked. ALSO READ: Council cracks down on off-leash dogs Council general manager Warwick Bennett said throughout this month, contractors would continue finishing works such as technical fit-out of lighting and sound equipment, and cabinetry in the bar and kitchen areas. "We hope to have a final occupation certificate for the building by the end of this month, with staff to move into the GPAC in early March to begin preparations for the official opening on March 25 and 26," he said. "The old and new elements of the building fit together beautifully, and we cannot wait to welcome our community into this space in the coming months." A community open day will also be held on Saturday, April 2, along with the season launch that evening. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

