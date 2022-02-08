newsletters, editors-pick-list, tradie, apprenticeship, yass, metal worker

From a chance call looking for school holiday work to being named Most Outstanding Apprentice in his category at the 2021 CITC Industry Encouragement Awards, it's been quite the journey so far for Ben Davis. The Yass local scooped his award for Heavy Metal Fabrication at the awards night in Canberra last week and at only 22 years of age has a bright future ahead. Read more: Taralga 'feels the pain' as rain drains council work resources Youth given opportunity to gain life skills through mentoring program Whilst back in his hometown of Yass working for B & V Engineering now, Ben completed his secondary schooling as a boarder at Yanco Agricultural High School where he developed a passion for metalwork. Ben explained how a random phone call made to B & V owner Peter Van Den Bulk set him on his current path. "I did metal work at school," he said. "During the school holidays I gave Peter a call and asked if he had any work and went and worked through the holidays learning bits and pieces. "Then when I finished school he put me on as an apprentice." Whilst happy to be acknowledged for his work, Ben was keen to keep focusing on meeting the various challenges that walk through the door everyday. "It was nice to win it," he said. "I definitely want to thank Peter obviously as well as Mum and Dad. They never really pushed me into anything they just let me find what I enjoyed and made sure I had a good crack at whatever that was. "I love my job here, there's a bit of something new everyday. "It's always something different. I do a lot of work on trailer repairs, awnings for houses and structural steel work for buildings." Ben's boss, Peter, who took a chance on him all those years ago said he was proud after watching him grow into a fully qualified metal worker. "Yeah I am proud," he said. "He's been with me for just over four years. It was a four year apprenticeship but I signed him off after three because he was that good and he's still with me." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/a0b548af-b998-4010-8fd6-e9a7d862f28c_rotated_270.jpg/r0_244_3024_1953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg