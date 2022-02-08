Goulburn Under 14s strut their skills during senior touch finals | Photos

sport, local-sport,

During the Goulburn Touch Mixed Premier League finals day on Sunday, the Goulburn Under 14s Girls side played two trial games in preparation for the upcoming Junior State Cup. The first was against Yass, which they lost 6-2, and the second was against the North Canberra Bears, which they drew 2-2 in the last game before the senior grand final. Enjoy the Post's from the junior side's second game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/2d92780e-bff6-439e-ba37-254299959be4.JPG/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg