Award winning author Delia Falconer will speak about her insights into the environment and its shape during a talk at Goulburn Library this month. The talk, on Saturday, February 19 from 2pm to 3pm, will cover her latest book of personal essays, Signs and Wonders. The novelist and essayist reflects on a what she describes as planet in distress, in which "accelerating human-driven damage is penetrating almost every aspect of our culture." ALSO READ: Veolia Mulwaree Trust funding now open NSW nurses vote for statewide strike Musical members of new council give performance venue the thumbs up A spokesperson said she would discuss the sense of urgency that drove her to move work in this space for two years, bringing together the latest thinking in philosophy, literature and environmental science. "Delia will also discuss how important it became, in confronting the almost unthinkable dimensions of the damage, to keep a sharp but not despairing eye and to celebrate the imperiled beauty of the present," the spokesperson said. Delia Falconer is the author of two novels and two works of non-fiction. Her bestselling first novel, The Service of Clouds, was shortlisted for major literary awards including the Miles Franklin. Her second, The Lost Thoughts of Soldiers, was shortlisted, among other awards, for the Commonwealth Writers' Prize (Asia Pacific Division). Sydney, a personal history of her hometown, was shortlisted for seven national awards for history, biography and non-fiction, and won the 2011 'Nib' CAL/Waverley Library Award for outstanding research. Her short stories and essays have appeared in many publications, including The Penguin Century of Australian Stories and The Macquarie PEN Anthology of Australian Literature. In 2018, she won the Walkley-Pascall Award for Arts Criticism. This event is free, but bookings are essential. They can be made at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=848145&, by calling 4823 4435 or in person at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library.

