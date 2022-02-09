community, Goulburn, Youth conference

A Youth Council conference is heading to Goulburn. Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council together with Goulburn Mulwaree Council, are proud to present the 2022 NSW Youth Council Conference at the Goulburn Recreation Area. Themed 'Come Together Through Community', the conference will take place from February 18 - 20 and will feature a range of keynote speakers, interactive workshops and unique social events. Goulburn Mulwaree Council's mayor, Peter Walker, said he was looking forward to welcoming young leaders from across the state to Goulburn. "We are privileged to be able to host the NSW Youth Council Conference in our City this year, showcasing our region and providing an opportunity for like-minded young leaders to connect and network," he said. "An excellent program has been put together for the weekend, which includes workshops on big issues for young people such as social media, mental health and living a sustainable life." The conference has been made possible with funding from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council and Goulburn Mulwaree Council. The conference hosts young people aged 12-24 years who are residents of NSW and currently a member of a youth council or youth advisory group for a Local Government Council, Non-Government Organisations, Peak Government body or High School. Over the course of three days, delegates will hear from Local and State Government representatives and have the opportunity to network and connect with like-minded young leaders. Attendees will work together to unpack topics and develop solutions in three workshops themed: Social Media for Good, Mental Health and Sustainable Life. Entertainment and activities will be aplenty throughout the duration of the Conference, with delegates being treated to a world class magic show from the Black Ties and a fire show from the Lieder Youth Theatre Company. Goulburn's own Youth Music Festival - Vibesfest - will take place on Saturday February 19, featuring a range of workshops, live music from local musicians and a performance by Dauntless Movement Crew. For more information on these events and the Goulburn region, visit: www.goulburnaustralia.com.au

