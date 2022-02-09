newsletters, editors-pick-list, trans, lgbtiga+, gay, religious discrimination, nsw government, mental health, youth

Regional students were front and centre as a $10.3 million Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative was unveiled at Loseby Park on Wednesday. 2022 Wingecarribee Shire Young Citizen of the Year Jeremy Millward and fellow Moss Vale High School student Lola Stravoskoufis addressed the crowd and talked with NSW Minster for Regional Youth Ben Franklin during and after the announcement. The initiative, which is open to councils, schools, not-for-profit organisations and Local Aboriginal Land Councils is aimed at regional youth wellbeing in the face of COVID-19 and natural disasters. Jeremy said the package was much needed after witnessing an epidemic in mental health issues during his work with suicide prevention charity R U OK. "Our beautiful Southern Highlands is free from overcrowding and pollution of big cities but the insidious, often silent, mental health issues are evident," he said. "Through my involvement with the community I have gained an insight into just how prevalent mental health issues are in our local area. "The challenges of the bushfires, the global pandemic and times of unprecedented social change have compounded an already complex issue." Lola, who was part of the 2021 Regional Youth taskforce, said she had seen the alarming mental health of minority groups in the Southern Highlands, particularly LGBTIQA+ and transgender youth. "I already knew that the rates of mental illness were high for both regional and queer youth. What I didn't know was just how high those rates were," she said. "It can be really difficult for a person who is part of the LGBTIQA+ community to feel safe and welcome in their schools and regional communities. "To those in government, please start looking out for us kids, all of us. Every child deserves to feel safe and respected when at home or school, now and long into the future." With debate raging over concerns the Federal Religious Discrimination Bill will negatively impact non-binary and trans students, Minister Franklin was quick to reiterate the funding was inclusive and encouraged LGBTIQA+ youth groups to apply. "There's no question, we know how important it is to support young people who are struggling with any issue including sexuality and gender identity," he told the Post. "I'm very hopeful this funding will be picked up by LGBTIQA+ communities as well for young people. We want those people to feel included in our community. "I can't comment on federal processes but what I know is that what we're doing in NSW will be supportive of all children. "We know the last few years have been difficult for people across regional NSW but particularly for young people. This funding is about providing support for those young people to develop their own initiatives." Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith was also present and said he had long been concerned about what the past few years had thrown at youth in the area. "The last three years has been like a scene out of The Ten Commandments," he said. "We've had droughts, we've had bushfires, we've had it all. The effect on kids has been huge." Larger grants will fund projects that support the wellbeing of young people, support recovery activities and build resilience, while smaller grants (under $10,000) will fund projects that promote social inclusion and community connections for regional youth aged 0-24. Applications are now open.

