news, local-news,

Looking for some positive news stories? We have got you covered. Every Sunday, we provide a weekly wrap-up of feel-good stories from the Highlands for the week. Just click the link to learn more. Taralga artists take to the road with humorous sculptures If you have travelled through Taralga, you would have spotted a collection of witty animal sculptures encouraging motorists to be careful on the roads. A cow that wants to reach the "udder side", a sheep and lamb suggesting that "maybe ewe were driving too fast" and a chicken that did not cross the road are some of the animals in the suburb. Local artists Jan Green and Dianna Bisset have collaborated to design 10 sculptures positioned on either side of Orchard Street. Touch football the winner after Royals claim Premier League title The Royals came out on top at the inaugural Goulburn Mixed Premier League grand final. The lack of team members did not get in the way of the team claiming a 4-6 win in the third round. Yass local Ben Davis named 'Most Outstanding Apprentice' at CITC Industry Awards A 22-year-old's work ethic and passion for metalwork have been awarded at the 2021 CITC Industry Encouragement Awards. Ben Davis was proud to be named the Most Outstanding Apprentice, and said he loved the possibilities each day brought at work. Mr Davis' passion for the trade began at school and continued to grow after pursuing it one school holidays. Tarago Area Women's Shed is going to be a focal part of the community A group of women in Tarago were crafting one afternoon before Christmas, and wanted to create their own picture frames when they were struck with an idea. The group decided to establish a women's shed, which is a first for the area. The group is picking up momentum to meet with members of the community in March. Southern Tablelands set to hum to the classical sounds of Acacia Quartet during inaugural Music in the Regions tour A group of talented performers will be spreading musical joy across the Tablelands in March. Music in the Regions, an initiative that aims to bring regional communities together with classical performances, will debut with the sounds of the Acacia Quartet. The group will perform in Goulburn, Gunning and Braidwood. Crusading cyclist heads to Goulburn in fight against 'debilitating' Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency illness When Mark Lloyd hops on his bike and starts pedaling towards Goulburn, it will be the beginning of a personal crusade to raise awareness about a silent, debilitating illness. Mark, alongside friend Matt, will be riding from Sydney to Melbourne in March to raise funds and awareness for Alpha-1, a charity that supports families suffering from Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/89ecb5ae-3127-4112-ba22-dc1fd871c58d.jpeg/r0_105_835_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg