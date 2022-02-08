news, local-news, Goulburn, Lake Bathurst, drug bust

Five people have been refused bail after being charged with alleged involvement in large-scale drug cultivation near Goulburn. The four men and one woman appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday over what police claimed was a $55 million hydroponic cannabis growing operation on Lumley Road, Lake Bathurst. A police strike force searched the property on Tuesday morning and arrested and charged the five with one count each of cultivate or knowingly take part in the cultivation of 20,981 cannabis plants at the rural property. They appeared briefly before Magistrate Geraldine Beattie on Wednesday. Twenty-six year old Vinh Trong Vu, of Bankstown, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. The matter was adjourned to Goulburn Local Court on Friday, February 11 for a bail application. Hung Dao, 50, of Lake Bathurst, was also refused bail and the matter adjourned to the same jurisdiction on April 6. Khien Vu, 52, Song Tran, 54, and Mai Nguyen, 59, all of Lake Bathurst, were refused bail, with the cases adjourned to Goulburn Local Court on April 6. Police say investigations are continuing into the matter.

