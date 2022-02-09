comment,

Re Wollondilly Walk (GP February 10 Goulburn readers call for further additions to Wollondilly Riverwalk): Owen O'Neill wrote that the track could continue out to the Bradfordville Industrial Estate. This could be easily done by upgrading and using the laneway that runs parallel to the railway line behind the houses on the Eastern side of Taralga Road. This laneway is actually called Brewer Street. The other option could actually use the old Crookwell railway line. In times of crisis it's reassuring when our leaders show in a practical way that they understand and care. During the Queensland floods Kevin Rudd helped in the cleanup. When the bushfires were raging Tony Abbott put on his gear and fought them. Anthony Albanese bought and cooked food for the firefighters. While the virus raged through aged care with terrible consequences Minister Colbeck was at the cricket and prime Minister Morrison washed a young woman's hair. I have been part of the Marulan community for 25 years, the first 23, my family were/ are on tank water. I moved to the Highlands, married and started my own family the last seven years and have recently returned to build our home on a bigger block and in the meantime am loving in town. The town water is disgusting to look at and I feel awful for having to bathe my child in it. I don't think the issue is getting the priority it needs as those involved in the decision making and upgrade process aren't experiencing it. I think if they were it would be a different story. The homeless people on the island in the developing country my family comes from have cleaner water than this... The events of the past week at our Goulburn Mulwaree Council are somewhat alarming. Within a month of the new council being formed, our General Manager of eight years has resigned. Everything about this event has been kept secret. What is our community to assume from these circumstances? The circumstances don't pass the 'Pub Test'. At the recent elections, a number of our councillors stood on a platform of transparency in Local Government. Here we are, less than one month into this new council and our community is already facing issues of mistrust with our new council due to lack of transparency. Mr Bennett's departure looks bad, no matter which way you look at the issue. Replacing Mr Bennett with someone of his caliber and experience will be difficult. Who would want to walk in his shoes and face a similar, secret exit? Additionally we are looking to State and Federal Governments to help fund necessary improvements in our community. This situation will not help our desire for financial support for our development projects.

