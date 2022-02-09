'One of the best': Goulburn Rodeo surpasses all expectations

sport, local-sport,

The first Goulburn Rodeo since 2019 was held last Saturday and, according to organiser Jeff Rowson, it was "one of the best rodeos we've ever had." Over 300 riders took part across the day, and were cheered on by one of the largest and most vociferous crowds Rowson had ever seen. This enthusiasm, he believes, was due to both the competitors' and the public's yearning to see the event held in Goulburn once again. "I haven't seen a crowd as large as that before, people just wanted to get out and about I think," Rowson said. "I think they came too because we're a family-oriented event, we provide for kids and cater for everyone we possibly can." After the 2020 rodeo was curtailed by the bushfires raging in Australia that summer, the 2021 event was called off due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, there was nothing to stop it going ahead. The marquee competition was the Open Bullride, which was won by Dylan Weir on 82 points. The other roughstock event winners included Michael Berg (Over 40s Bullride), Jayden Blacker (Open Saddle Bronc), and Travis Heed (Bareback Bronc Ride). The timed events winners were Clay Bush (Rope and Tie), Heath Nichols and Clay Bush (Team Roping), Kaesha Nijssen (Steer Undecorating), Anna Crisp (Breakaway Roping), Katina Matthews (Open Barrel Racing), Jock Bone Langdon (Steer Wrestling). "There was plenty of competition between the stock and the rider," Rowson said. "The quality of the riders was outstanding, and the quality of the stock was outstanding. They bucked really well, the audience got behind them, cheered them on, and they had a great old afternoon." Though the Goulburn Rodeo Club was thrilled by the turnout, Rowson suspected they might be in for a big crowd and equally large field of competitors. "I had previously been to a couple of other rodeos, and they were sensational," he said. "We boosted out barbecue and bar up so that we could cater for them, and we were still battling sometimes." Following the event, the club took to Facebook to thank all of its sponsors and community partners who helped to ensure the event went ahead as scheduled. "I would like to thank everyone involved in what was our biggest rodeo," the club said. "Contract personnel, volunteers, committee, RDA, Goulburn Pony Club, Towrang Rural Fire Brigade, Can Assist, Goulburn Show Society, Tirranna Public School, Highlands First Aid, Black Hawke Security, Stall holders but most of all the Sponsors, Competitors and Spectators. Without all of the above it would not of been possible." Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/9e624263-499a-4ea6-a571-d64de4ab9aa2.jpg/r1532_1175_3872_2497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg