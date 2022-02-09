Soccer fix to arrive in Goulburn over coming fortnight

sport, local-sport,

Anybody who has missed football over the off-season will have ample opportunity quench their sporting thirst in coming weeks, with two significant soccer events announced recently to be held in Goulburn. The first will take place this Sunday, February 13, at Cookbundoon, when four Western Branch age group sides will take on teams from the Southern Branch in a series of trial games. This is the second consecutive week of representative trial games to take place in Goulburn, after the Southern Tablelands Football Association hosted the South East Phoenix, Belconnen United, and Blacktown Spartans on Sunday. "The games all went off without a hitch and we got a lot of positive comments about the change areas and stuff [in the newly-built pavilion]," STFA director of football, Craig Norris, said. "We spoke to both clubs and invited them back anytime, and they said they'd be excited to utilise it for some pre-season trials next year. "Our partnership with Phoenix continues to grow, we'll look at staging a round of the [National Premier League] in 2023." This Sunday will feature the Western and Southern Branch Under 12s, Under 13s, Under 14s, and Under 16s teams. Whereas last weekend's games featured primarily the older age divisions and open teams, this weekend's junior representative sides will offer the STFA a different perspective on the new clubhouse. "They're teenage boys, we'll see how they react to it all," Norris said. "It'll be a different group, because there were adults involved in the Phoenix trials whereas this is all teenagers so we'll get a bit more feedback from parents and the like as well." After this weekend's games, it was also announced today by the STFA that Goulburn will host trials for the NSW Country Futsal teams on Sunday, February 20, at the Ross Whittaker Basketball Stadium from 11am. As futsal does not have an extensive history in Goulburn, Norris is not sure how much of a local turnout to expect at the trials, but hopes STFA juniors will attend. "This is the first NSW Country futsal trial that they've held in Goulburn that I'm aware of," he said. "It's a bit exciting that they picked this as a fitting area, obviously the Ross Whittaker Basketball Centre is perfect for futsal. "We haven't had a futsal competition here, so I'm not sure what to expect. I'm still talking to Football NSW to organise a Come and Try day so the local kids can see what it's all about. "There is a fair amount of indoor players in and around Goulburn, when we had the Tully Park thing going, so there's probably a fair few kids that travel to Canberra to play futsal as well." The NSW Country trials will begin with the Under 12 Boys (born 2009) and Under 14 Boys (born 2007) from 11am on February 20. This will be followed by the Under 15 Boys (born 2006) and Under 19 Boys (born 2002, 2003, 2004) from 12.30pm. Those selected will have a chance to play in the National Futsal Championships to be held at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre from April 10 to 14. For more information, please contact Andrew Fearnley, development manager of regional football, by calling 0419 617 312, or by email at andrew@footballnsw.com.au. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/9dbf4875-ea32-4dba-bbe4-0cdc7385e242.jpg/r0_8_1200_686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg