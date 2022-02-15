news, local-news,

From live music to local markets to festivals, there is lots to pencil in your diary in the Tablelands this week. Have a look at the list below to see what you can get up to. Festival of Small Halls The Festival of Small Halls is making a comeback this month. Soul and blues singer Karen Lee Andrews, Byron's Juzzie Smith, and country and folk singer Cathy Diver and her band will perform next week. Tickets for adults are $15 each and concession tickets (for pensioners, children under 16 and seniors) are $12 each. Tickets can be purchased at smallhalls.iwannaticket.com.au, from the Goulburn Visitor Information Centre or if not sold out prior, on the night. Read also: Angella Storrier Real Estate turns 18 after setbacks, COVID and soaring demand Movie release Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg come together in this action-adventure film. Tickets and session times will be updated here. Traditional Irish Music Sessions Enjoy some Celtic music this week. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members, but you can sign up or renew your membership upon arrival. Seating is also limited due to restrictions. Eighteen attendees can sit in the Durack Room and another 15 can sit in the gallery, with a possible video and sound connection. Goulburn Parkrun This weekly activity gives locals of all ages and abilities the chance to take part in a leisurely five kilometre walk or run, and connect with others. Attendees must register before they come along, and can bring a printed copy of their barcodes if they want to be timed on the day. They can register and learn more by emailing goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com. Read also: 'We will have nothing': Yass nurses to strike as union warns of collapse of local health system Delia Falconer Author Talk Award-winning author Delia Falconer is going to talk about how global warming is changing our climate and culture. She will read from essays from In Signs and Wonders. The author will explore the experiences from an array of perspectives. The event is free and you can reserve your spot here. Vibesfest Goulburn's free youth festival is coming to Goulburn this weekend. There will be a variety of workshops youth can participate in, live music from local musicians and a performance from Dauntless Movement Crew. More updates and announcements will be posted on the Vibesfest 2022 Facebook page. There is a carpark, public and parent's room on site. The venue is also accessible. Windellama Country Market This country market has a growing range of locally sourced and produced food, plants, art, crafts, clothing, jewellery and bric-a-brac. Drop in for a fresh ground coffee, a homemade pie or cake and have a chat with locals. Aussie Night Markets Come along for a night full of rides, jumping castles, games, shopping, live music and more. Entry is two dollars per person. Attendees can also join the giveaway for a chance to win one of three prize packs which contain: You need to click 'interested' on the Aussie NightMarkets - Goulburn (Sunday 20 February) events Facebook page, and winners will be announced on the page in the discussion section on the day at 2pm. The voucher is only valid for the event day. Unlimited rides wristbands for kids can be purchased directly from the rides vendor booth at the event for $25. There is an ATM on site. It is an alcohol-free event and pets cannot attend. More details will be announced on the Facebook page. Read also: The Informer: Here's what happens when nurses run out of patience Sunday Sessions Kick back and relax and sing along as you enjoy your weekend. A mix of Australian, folk, Americana and Celtic songs will be performed. Tablelanders can enjoy Aussie songs from 1pm to 3pm, and Americana hits from 3pm to 5pm. Bungonia Sunday Breakfast Come along for this weekly breakfast ran by the Bungonia Progress Association and local volunteers. All proceeds go back to the Bungonia Press Association INC to keep the hall open. Attendees can enjoy foods like an English breakfast for four dollars, a bacon and egg roll for five dollars, freshly made coffee for four dollars and pancakes with maple syrup, jam, butter and cream for four dollars. Contact Melody on 0403068719 to make a group booking. In conversation with Maya Lee The Nazis Knew My Name is a joint book by Australian-Slovakian Holocaust survivor Magda Hellinger and her daughter Maya Lee. Maya will talk about how her mother saved many lives and risked it all when she was made a prison guard in Auschwitz. Maya's research also includes testaments from other Holocaust survivors. The talk will show the power of kindness and resilience in one of the darkest times in history. The event is free and you can reserve your spot here. 