newsletters, editors-pick-list, racing, tab, horse racing, royal randwick, racing nsw

Goulburn District Race Club are set to benefit from a major increase in prizemoney after an announcement from Racing NSW. Country TAB meetings will now increase to $25,000 per race with the mimum amount of prizemoney for picnic races across the state to sit at $5,000. Read more: Goulburn Show needs you ahead of 'bigger' 2022 event Crookwell runner aiming to raise $20k for a good cause Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said she couldn't wait to see the increase take effect in the region as soon as this weekend. "We run around 140 races per year here in Goulburn so we talking about a minimum increase of around $140,000 in prizemoney, something that we are very excited about," she said. "With this year's Country Championships kicking off this weekend the spotlight is fairly and squarely on country racing across NSW. "This commitment by Racing NSW will mean that owners and trainers continue to get opportunities for increased returns on their investment, something that can only strengthen racing at country level." The changes are part of a $25 million increase in prizemoney overall from Racing NSW with Chairman, Russell Balding using the announcement to praise the sector. "These prizemoney increases are a reflection of the strength of the NSW Thoroughbred Racing Industry and importantly will provide increased returns to owners and participants across all sectors of racing in NSW," he said. Also unveiled on Thursday was a new race named 'The Big Dance' to be held during the Sydney Spring Carnival. Worth $2 million, the 1600m race will be held at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day with entrants required to compete in at least one of the 25 selected NSW Country Cups held over the year. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/5ba89c74-5806-4c87-991b-f33f4a365d18.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg