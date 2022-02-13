Road works commence in Breadalbane on Valentine's Day

news, local-news,

Scheduled roadworks on the Hume Highway begin this week at Breadalbane Road. Traffic will be affected in both directions from from 7am to 5pm from February 14 to 17 . A single lane closure will be in place during working hours. Read more: Motorists are advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution. They are also advised to allow about five minutes additional travel time.

