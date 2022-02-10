news, local-news, weather, southern highlands weather, floods, goulburn weather, crookwell weather, yass weather

Local primary producers can now apply for up to $50,000 in financial assistance now available following extensive damage caused by severe weather during November and December 2021. The region was hit hard in late 2021 with severe weather events and as a result has been included in the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement. Read more: Goulburn Show needs you ahead of 'bigger' 2022 event Prizemoney to increase by $140,000 at Goulburn Race Club Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman urged locals to apply now. "Primary producers in the Goulburn electorate region now have access to further vital support, with Special Disaster Grants of up to $50,000," Mrs Tuckerman said. "By unlocking these Special Disaster Grants, it will help our farmers salvage damaged crops, produce and stock, rebuild fences, and replace machinery. "It often takes times to realise the full extent of the damage after a natural disaster, so it is great the NSW Government can offer the first $10,000 of the grant up-front to help with initial recovery costs, and a further $40,000 to continue repairing the damage." Applications can be made through the NSW Rural Assistance Authority (RAA), by calling 1800 678 593 or online at www.raa.nsw.gov.au. Producers are encouraged not to self-assess and to apply for the scheme so the RAA can determine eligibility. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/ec184a07-dc0e-4324-957c-3a750f478a14.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg