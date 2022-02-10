newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Cullulla Road, Windellama Road, rehabilitation

A causeway that frequently floods during heavy rain in the Tarago and Windellama district will be replaced. Residents have long complained about the Cullulla Road causeway, some 10km east of Tarago, and having access cut during storms. Now, Goulburn Mulwaree Council is moving to replace the structure. At their most recent meeting, councillors accepted Coopers Earthmoving and Haulage Pty Ltd's $697,410 (excluding GST) tender for the work. READ MORE: Successive flooding increases Goulburn Mulwaree Council repair bill Goulburn Mulwaree Council starts work on Windellama Road General manager Warwick Bennett has been authorised to approve variations of up to $34,870 to the contract. Mr Bennett said the new structure would have improved drainage and generally, the organisation was trying to implement permanent fixes for flood affected infrastructure. The decision came after Cr Bob Kirk asked that some discussions occur in closed session, due to commercial in confidence considerations. Coopers, a Marulan firm, was accepted from a field of four tenders, including Goulburn based, Denrith Pty Ltd. Cr Andrew Banfield, a Denrith employee, declared a pecuniary interest and left the room during discussion. ALSO READ: Quiet, unassuming and a 'good bloke': Father Laurie leaves big legacy Prizemoney to increase by $140,000 at Goulburn Race Club Council combats criticism of 'temporary fixes' on flood damaged roads The work will be funded from Minda quarry section 94 fees and natural disaster funding received in August, 2020. The council has allocated $828,232 to the project. Meantime, Coopers has also been awarded a $475,442 contract to complete stage two of Windellama Road's rehabilitation between Lumley Road and Muffets Lane. The work excludes a large box culvert, which will be undertaken by a separate party. Two other local firms, Denrith and JCF Contracting, also tendered for the project. The council won $4.56 million in state and federal funding last year for the rehabilitation and has contributed $1m from its own coffers for the popular coastal route. Both council and contract crews are working on the five-stage project, expected to be completed by May, 2023. Cr Kirk also asked questions in closed session about the tender selection process. Cr Banfield again declared a conflict of interest and left the meeting during discussion. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/34dc0cdd-aa88-40c9-b59a-648b9a9a9813.jpg/r0_54_640_416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg