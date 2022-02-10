newsletters, editors-pick-list, music, concert, goulburn music

The Southern Tablelands is set to get a taste of some of Australia's best classical artists when Music in the Regions heads to town. A new outfit, Music in the Regions was founded to connect rural and regional communities to classical music performances with 2022 to be their debut tour. Read more: Goulburn Show needs you ahead of 'bigger' 2022 event Quiet, unassuming and a 'good bloke': Father Laurie leaves big legacy The inaugural performances will be headlined by versatile ensemble Acacia Quartet, who draw their members from all over NSW and have played extensively both at home and internationally since 2010. The group will be playing a series of shows at the Hume Conservatorium, Gunning Old Courthouse and Braidwood's National Theatre from March 2-6. Music in the regions Executive Director Janine Collins said it was exciting as they embarked on their first series of shows. "This is the beginning of our long-term partnerships with regional communities in NSW," she said. "We're using music to build connections that endure well into the future, which is why we're looking forward to coming back to these same areas every year for the next three years. "This is all about offering regional audiences new opportunities to engage with music close to home, activating new creative spaces, raising the profile of regional artists and making it easier for other musicians to travel more widely by reducing the risk of touring." Acacia Quartet viola player Stefan Duwe said the group was looking forward to returning to their roots. "Regional NSW is our home," he said. "We love playing in large concert halls in the city but there's something particularly special about performing for smaller audiences in the regions. We just love it. "These performances are a chance to meet people we might not otherwise meet and to engage with audiences who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to hear music of this kind." Acacia Quartet will present a program that combines work by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Alexander Borodin along with up and coming Australian composer Alice Chance. Dates March 2, 2022 - Hume Conservatorium, Goulburn (opening of the Hume Conservatorium Creative Precinct) March 4, 2022 - Old Courthouse, Gunning March 5, 2022 - Hume Conservatorium, Goulburn (open day) March 6, 2022 - National Theatre, Braidwood (feat. special guest Rachel Johnston, former cellist for the Australian String Quartet) We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

