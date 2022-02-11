comment,

Work is progressing nicely on the Goulburn Reuse Scheme, which will see our recycled effluent supply piped around the city to be used for irrigation purposes on parks, gardens and sporting fields. Much of the general infrastructure for this project to transport the water around Goulburn was completed last year, with the focus this year turning to irrigation installation at different locations. Irrigation at Hudson Park and North Park is the focus over the coming weeks, with this to be installed and then the fields to be restored to get them up to scratch for playing seasons during winter. Carr Confoy Sporting Fields will be one of the next locations to have irrigation installed over the coming months, and the council will be working closely with the winter uses of this facility such as Rugby Union regarding the timing and sequencing of these works. Although we have had an incredibly wet 18 months we all know we live in a highly drought-affected country, and we must always look for solutions which allow us to become more efficient and sustainable with our water and energy use. READ MORE: This will mean we can save water, and in times of drought can keep our playing surfaces at a safe standard so that sport can continue, which is a fantastic thing. Key locations to be serviced by the Goulburn water reuse scheme include Carr Confoy Sporting Fields, Cookbundoon Sporting Fields, Hudson Park, Goulburn Recreation Area, Goulburn Golf Club, Victoria Park and Eastgrove South Sporting Fields. The system will have capacity to be expanded in the future to provide treated effluent for industrial uses, creating the potential to attract high demand water industries to Goulburn, opening up a new stream of economic development. The Goulburn Reuse Scheme is an $8.8 million project, and I would like to acknowledge the significant contribution of $4.4 million from the Federal Government through the Building Better Regions Fund. Excitement is certainly building for the opening of the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, which will occur on the last weekend in March this year, with a two night community performance. This week I had the opportunity to tour the theatre with Member for Goulburn and Minister for Local Government the Honourable Wendy Tuckerman, and the NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Arts and Regional Youth the Honourable Benjamin Franklin, who were both certainly impressed by the transformation of this building, and the combination of new and old. If you have not already done so I would encourage you to jump onto the new website for GPAC: www.goulburnpac.com.au and have a look at all the wonderful information and events that are coming up. From here you can access the ticket portal, where 18 shows are already on sale - offering comedy, live music, dance, theatre and fun for young children. Tickets are now available for the first ever season launch for GPAC, which will occur on Saturday 2nd April - and they are free! On this day you will be able to tour the entire facility at your leisure, including back of house, and join in the fun activities planned for the launch. In the evening you can catch the international short film festival Flickerfest, once again free of charge. Catch some of the most innovative, provocative and wildly entertaining short films the world has to offer at Australia's leading short film festival this summer! We look forward to opening GPAC in March, and hope to see you there soon. Over the past two weeks you have most likely seen the work occurring in Auburn Street, between Montague Street and Verner Street. These changes to parking spaces and the bus stop location were approved by the council last year, and will mean better access to GPAC using public transport. The bus stop, which was formally located in front of National Australia Bank, has been relocated to in front of the NSW Government office block, near the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre middle pedestrian crossing within this block. This change has been made to bring it closer to GPAC, while still remaining in close proximity to the Goulburn Post Office. This space will also be able to be utilised as a drop off zone during for performances. Four new accessible parking spaces have also been created in close proximity to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre and Goulburn Post Office. These meet Australian Standards and allow safe passage to the footpath without crossing any vehicle traffic. Later this year when NSW Police relocate to their new station at the Police Academy there will also be an additional ten car parks created within this precinct on the corner of Montague and Auburn Streets. The community is reminded that you are not permitted to park within the bus stop at any time, and that rangers are now patrolling this area to ensure adherence so that buses can use the area.

