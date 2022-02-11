newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Vibefest

A wealth of local youth talent is promising a feast of entertainment with Vibesfest returning to Goulburn this month. The popular concert on Saturday, February 19 in Belmore Park, will also cap off a packed program at the 2022 NSW Youth Conference that Goulburn is hosting the same weekend. READ MORE: Goulburn throws out welcome mat for NSW Youth Council conference Leaving Reality brings back the swing in blues Vibesfest goes off Locally based band, Leaving Reality will be one of the highlights. The group has been entertaining crowds around the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands with their diverse repertoire since 2014. They will take to the stage to perform a range of exciting fresh covers of rock, pop and country classics, as well as current hits and some originals. Bands from each local high school will also feature on stage throughout the event. They include M Funk from Mulwaree High, Exit Signs from Trinity Catholic College, The AAAs from Crookwell High, along with Loose Surface from the Hume Conservatorium and a band from Goulburn High. Local DJ, Amy James, will open the show warming up the crowd with some easy listening tunes. She will return to the stage throughout the evening between sets. ALSO READ: You'll need three COVID-19 shots to be considered 'up to date' Tablelands set to hum to the classical sounds of Acacia Quartet $50,000 in financial assistance available for weather-affected farmers Crowd favourites Dauntless Movement Crew (DMC) will close the night, entertaining fans with an energetic stunt and fire show. DMC are Vibesfest regulars, having performed their signature combination of tricking, breakdancing, parkour, acrobatics, circus stunts and more at Vibesfest in the past. A range of free workshops will take place throughout the day before the main stage acts. Workshops include a Vibesfest Drumming Circle with the Inner Peace Collective, Hula Hooping with Dizzy Dilemma and a Parkour workshop with Dauntless Movement Crew. Activities will be aplenty with a free Synthetic Ice Skating Rink, Petting Zoo, Rock Climbing Wall, Hula Hoop free play and the PCYC Sports Truck on offer. The PCYC will also be running a barbecue and an ice cream van will be onsite. The concert starts at 4pm and admission is free. For more information on this event and others, visit: www.goulburnaustralia.com.au or the Vibesfest Facebook page.

