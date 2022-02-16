Maintaining your best self

physiotherapy, NDIS, personalised plan, physio services, Karen Waters, hydrotherapy, Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre, pain management

At Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre, your successful recovery is their mission. The therapists will work with you to develop a personalised treatment plan under your NDIS to assist you in pain management, to help you restore movement and physical function and to improve your overall wellbeing and quality of life. whether young or old. "From infants to the very elderly on the NDIS, we offer a range of treatments and services whether this be an ongoing issue or an acquired injury that needs attention," said principal physiotherapist and owner Karen Waters, who has over 17 years of clinical experience. "Our team of physiotherapists provide excellent physiotherapy services and health advocacy in our community." All their physiotherapists are university qualified healthcare professionals who meet the high standards required by the Australian Health Practitioners Registration Agency. Caring, compassionate, professional, enthusiastic and friendly, they ensure that you are receiving exceptional care. The clinic is equipped with seven private treatment rooms and a large onsite gym as well as ramped access at the rear via Cartwright place. "Pain management and quality of life are important to our patients so we aim to improve mobility and strength to help them do their day to day activities," Karen said. "This can be either in their work capacity or to be fit enough to clean their home, look after their children/grandchildren and enjoy their leisure activities. "It's a consultation process so we start by assessing the needs of the individual and then we help them to achieve their goals. "These goals can also be reassessed once achieved." All of their physiotherapists are extensively trained in assessing a person's strength and how efficiently they perform everyday tasks and common activities. They then work with their clients to develop an individualised program for the rehabilitation of optimal strength and return to daily activity. Conducted in their fully equipped onsite gym, this is designed to help you achieve your goals and develop at a pace suited to your level of progress. "Besides the aged, we also help children of any age to improve their fine and gross motor skills," she said. "We see a lot of pre-school and primary children and help them achieve balance for running and jumping. "We have a gym onsite at the clinic but we can also visit patients at home in the Goulburn area." Hydrotherapy, water exercises to treat different body conditions, is about to start in early April at the Goulburn Aquatic Centre with a therapeutic temperature of 37-38 degrees and under their physiotherapist's supervision. Patients requiring hydrotherapy need to book for their session times at the pool with Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre. The water provides little or enough resistance so you can improve your muscle strength, endurance, coordination and even balance. Hydrotherapy is a great natural treatment as the warmth of the water helps too. In their clean and safe working environment, they will help you every step of the way and guide you through their products and services. Located at 105 Bourke Street in Goulburn, please call Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre on 4821 5544 for an appointment. You can also email admin@goulburnphysio.com.au or see the detailed website for information about their many services.

Maintaining your best self

"Our team of physiotherapists provide excellent physiotherapy services and health advocacy in our community."

All their physiotherapists are university qualified healthcare professionals who meet the high standards required by the Australian Health Practitioners Registration Agency. Caring, compassionate, professional, enthusiastic and friendly, they ensure that you are receiving exceptional care.

The clinic is equipped with seven private treatment rooms and a large onsite gym as well as ramped access at the rear via Cartwright place.

"Pain management and quality of life are important to our patients so we aim to improve mobility and strength to help them do their day to day activities," Karen said. "This can be either in their work capacity or to be fit enough to clean their home, look after their children/grandchildren and enjoy their leisure activities. "It's a consultation process so we start by assessing the needs of the individual and then we help them to achieve their goals.

"These goals can also be reassessed once achieved."

All of their physiotherapists are extensively trained in assessing a person's strength and how efficiently they perform everyday tasks and common activities. They then work with their clients to develop an individualised program for the rehabilitation of optimal strength and return to daily activity.

Conducted in their fully equipped onsite gym, this is designed to help you achieve your goals and develop at a pace suited to your level of progress. "Besides the aged, we also help children of any age to improve their fine and gross motor skills," she said. "We see a lot of pre-school and primary children and help them achieve balance for running and jumping. "We have a gym onsite at the clinic but we can also visit patients at home in the Goulburn area." Hydrotherapy, water exercises to treat different body conditions, is about to start in early April at the Goulburn Aquatic Centre with a therapeutic temperature of 37-38 degrees and under their physiotherapist's supervision.

Patients requiring hydrotherapy need to book for their session times at the pool with Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre.

The water provides little or enough resistance so you can improve your muscle strength, endurance, coordination and even balance. Hydrotherapy is a great natural treatment as the warmth of the water helps too. In theirclean and safe working environment, they will help you every step of the way and guide you through their products and services.

Located at 105 Bourke Street in Goulburn, please call Goulburn Physiotherapy Centre on 4821 5544 for an appointment.

You can also email admin@goulburnphysio.com.au or see the detailed website for information about their many services.

