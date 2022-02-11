multimedia, Nerriga, Southern Tablelands, regional NSW, rural NSW, property, rural property

Once the training ground for a line-up of Australian motocross champions, a 1151-acre property in the NSW Southern Tablelands has hit the market with a $2.8 million price tag. Greg and Rona Moss have owned 122 Oallen Road, Nerriga, also known as Peggy's Creek, for almost 15 years. Read also: Goulburn team seeking to teach families about domestic violence "Back then the road out was still dirt, then a couple of years after we moved here it went tar and the whole place has developed since then," Mr Moss said. The family built a professional motocross track on the property, where Mr Moss operated his coaching business, Moss Institute, for many years and developed a number of national and international riders. While the motocross park is now closed, the tracks remain fully operational for private use and include an amenities block and camping facilities. There are two homes located on the property, a three-bedroom renovated homestead and a three-bedroom cottage that was built just a few years ago. Both buildings run fully off-grid using solar power and a large generator back up, while water is collected in rainwater tanks and from the river. But it's the outdoor activities and natural surroundings that Mr Moss believes are the biggest selling points. Read also: Young talent embraces the vibe in big weekend of entertainment "We've got a huge lagoon that you can watch from the back veranda while having a beer and we've got a flying fox down into it .... the activities are pretty incredible," he said. The property also includes 150 acres of fully fenced farm paddocks and more than seven kilometres of Corang River frontage that can be used for white water rafting, rock climbing, bushwalking and swimming. Selling agent Lauren Kennedy of Elders Real Estate Goulburn said the home, located an hour and a half east of Canberra by car, is perfect for adventure seekers. "There's just boundless area for hiking, kayaking, horse riding or anything like that. It's just like a big playground really," she said. Ecological surveys were recently conducted on the property highlighting the land as a refuge for threatened species and a strategic wildlife corridor. Ms Kennedy said it presents conservation opportunities for incoming owners. "There's potential for income from that as well, which is pretty attractive to buyers," Ms Kennedy said. Read also: Goulburn Reuse Scheme progressing A number of inquiries and offers have been made on the property since it was listed less than a week ago, Ms Kennedy said. "I've got back-to-back appointments booked this Saturday for inspections and I've got two solid offers on it at the moment already," she said. CoreLogic records show the property was on the market in mid-2021 and went under offer in July, however the sale fell through. With the listing back on the market, 122 Oallen Road, Nerriga is due to go to auction on March 4, unless sold prior. While the Moss family have enjoyed their time owning the Nerriga property, Mr Moss said the time had come to downsize to a smaller block of land. "Basically, it's time to get something a bit smaller and maybe go fishing a bit," he said. "We just hope that whoever buys the place is keen about everything and looks after the environment as much as the farm and the activities." Read also: Work aims to wash away worries over frequently flooding causeway Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146508744/51dfc7d8-f85d-4e55-8dd4-b495dc0e0072.jpg/r0_5_1024_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg