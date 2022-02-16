Excellence in the delivery

NDIS, disability, Dawson Supports, CEO Michael Magrath, vision to life, NDIS support, NDIS coordination

Dawson Supports' team have lived experience of disability and of supporting disabled family members. "For this reason, every one of our team is a staunch inclusion advocate," plan manager and CEO Michael Magrath of Dawson Supports said "We acknowledge that for the NDIS to deliver on the promise of a better life for people with disability, we must do whatever we can to ensure that those we work with are able to participate in society on an equal basis, on their own terms and with the support they need to thrive. "Communities and society in general are stronger when everyone is included - that philosophy underpins everything we do." Dawson Supports offer wrap-around support that acknowledges the uniqueness of every participant they work with. Not just their specific disability and support needs but who they are as a person and their hopes and dreams for the future. Then they work out what they can do together, to leverage their NDIS funding and make those things happen. "We provide NDIS plan management and support coordination," Michael said. "We specialise in building the capacity and independence of our participants. We are curious about who they are and work with them to develop a vision for a full and inclusive life and then putting in place the building blocks to bring that vision to life. "Ultimately, our role is to make ourselves redundant. If we are doing our job right, eventually our participants won't need us anymore because they will be living their best life and be in control of their own life-journey." Personal experience When the NDIS was rolling out, Michael, with over 20 years' experience working for accounting firms, could see how the industry he worked in could play a role but his motivation to do something about it was far more personal. In addition to his professional career, Michael also had a six year 'apprenticeship' in disability and the NDIS. He has a child with an intellectual disability. A couple of years ago, Michael made the decision to take on the role of CEO at National Disability Plan Managers, a start-up delivering outstanding plan management support to NDIS participants all around Australia. NDPM had some top-shelf technology and a focus on providing a fast and efficient plan management service to both participants and providers. Having self-managed his child's NDIS plan and done advocacy training to support them, Michael brought an understanding that while individualised funding is important, at the end of the day it's a tool that is meant to help someone get the good things of life. Michael set about changing the culture and mindset of the organisation, shifting the focus from just managing the funding to working with participants, getting to know them, and listening to understand what they needed. This shift naturally led the organisation down the path of providing Support Coordination. So, NDPM underwent a name change and applied to become registered providers of both NDIS Plan Management and Support Coordination supports. Dawson Supports have been doing so ever since, with a focus on wrap-around support for the participants they work with and a philosophy of "People first. Excellence in Delivery." Please phone 1300 018 323 or email enquiries@dawsonsupports.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/43bc858b-050f-401d-bcf4-13cbd211520a.jpg/r0_100_2481_1502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Excellence in the delivery

