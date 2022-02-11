news, local-news, Goulburn, truck fire, federal highway

RFS crews were called to a second flare-up in a truck carrying furniture late Friday night. The truck had caught fire at 5.45pm Friday on the Federal Highway at Wollogorang. Crews extinguished the furniture laden vehicle and a tow truck driver was later transporting it to Sydney when the driver noticed the load smouldering. RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue crews attended Parkesbourne Road at Yarra shortly after 11pm Friday. RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said personnel had to pull more furniture from the back of the truck to fully douse the load. They left the scene by 12.45am Saturday. The occupant of a truck that caught fire south of Goulburn has had a lucky escape. Emergency services were called to Wollogorang on the Federal Highway, some 25km south of Goulburn, at 5.45pm Friday. ALSO READ: Goulburn team seeking to teach families about domestic violence Ewe will be 'udderly' compelled to stop, rock and quoll in this town Crusading cyclist heads to Goulburn in fight against 'debilitating' illness RFS operational officer Mitchell Butler said the cabin of a 13-tonne pantech truck carrying furniture was well alight in the southbound lane when four crews from Collector and Goulburn arrived. The rear load was also starting to burn. NSW Fire and Rescue Goulburn assisted in extinguishing the cabin. At 6.40pm crew were working to extinguish the rear contents. Mr Butler said Fire and Rescue ACT was supporting with a duty commander and a compressed air foam unit to reach difficult to access areas. The occupant/s of the vehicle was able to escape before flames took hold. Ambulance media confirmed that a crew initially tasked to the scene was called off. NSW Police are on scene, about 2km from the Wollogorang Road turnoff. One lane of the highway is blocked but traffic is flowing in the other.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/5a7b2b59-2ce7-46af-9519-71ccf5fe1671.JPG/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg