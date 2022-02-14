newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, performing arts centre, Raina Savage, opening, construction

A flurry of work is underway behind the facade of Goulburn's new performing arts centre as the countdown begins to opening. In just six weeks, the $18.95 million 400-seat venue will throw open its doors to the community after more than two years' construction. The March 25 gala opening, involving local musical and theatre groups, will be just a taster of a packed program of shows and events scheduled for the first year. READ MORE: Councillors take a tour of Goulburn's new performing arts centre Creative capital success for Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Veolia Mulwaree Trust withdraws $2.5m grant for Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Raina Savage takes up Goulburn performing arts centre management Manager Raina Savage was appointed a year ago and, equipped with expertise in the field, has signed up everything from dance, musicals, circus shows, country and classical music, a short film festival, comedy, tribute concerts and even a drag show. Only one weekend is free in November. "It is so exciting and I think people generally are excited about performing in a new development," Ms Savage said. "There has been lots of interest. (Organisers of) the larger shows and productions have said they always wanted to come to Goulburn but there wasn't a suitable venue." Above all, she wanted a centre that catered for everyone and was affordable for local groups, organisations and schools to use. The Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company will perform The Wizard of Oz in June and the NSW Education department has booked a Southern Tablelands Dance Festival. A full suite of school shows is booked this year. ALSO READ: Emergency crews respond to gas leak around old orphanage Ms Savage said she would not expect the centre to pay for itself in the first year and higher fees would deter people. "It's a service for the community that's about enriching the place and making it a really vibrant place to live," she said. In the same vein, the centre will collaborate with local theatre and arts groups and the Hume Conservatorium to offer workshops and training. Ms Savage said this was particularly important for young people who wanted to pursue further studies in the industry. The centre has struck a memorandum of understanding with the Conservatorium. This year, a large choral concert will be held at the PAC as part of the Con's Chamber Music Festival. "It's really important we work together so that what is here will benefit the community," Ms Savage said. Councillors toured the Brewster Hjorth designed facility in early February and were impressed by the project. Builders Zauner Constructions has installed most of the tiered seating, overlooking an expansive stage with orchestra pit. A fly tower above allows quick change of scenery. A control box sits above the seating, which can be accessed from surrounding 'catwalks.' A 'green room' for performers is upstairs, overlooking the courthouse and Belmore Park. Offices are also located on the top level. ALSO READ: Angella Storrier Real Estate celebrates 18th Ms Savage said accessibility was a key consideration, with space for eight wheelchairs and installation of a 'hearing loop' with a dedicated channel for the hard of hearing. The building deftly blends the old and new. Patrons enter by Auburn Street, near an al fresco dining area. They progress to the former council chambers, which will be transformed into The Meeting Place, a "very cool" wine bar and boutique performance space with lounges, tables and chairs. In addition, it can host functions, workshops and meetings for the broader community. "It will be a place for people to come and wind down, regardless of whether they're attending a show," Ms Savage said. Glass feature arches have been installed in this section, which lead patrons into the decorative atrium, complete with artworks depicting the building's history, and then the large auditorium. The council chambers' original timber roof, hidden behind a false ceiling, has been restored. Decorative elements pick up on other aspects of the former town hall. Performers have been looked after with change rooms and an upstairs 'green room' for relaxation. A cafe opening in July will offer breakfast and lunch, as well as pre-show tapas. Nearby, builders are completing a box office. Late last year, Marnie Wragge-Morley was appointed as marketing and box office coordinator and Suzie Smith as technical coordinator. The council has also appointed about 30 casuals. Staff will shift into the building in early March. The community will have a chance to check out the new performing arts centre at a free family open day on Saturday, April 2 from 10am to 2pm. This be followed by the season launch from 6pm. ALSO READ: 'We will have nothing': Yass nurses to strike as union warns of local collapse "Everyone is welcome to the day to meet our friendly staff, try a free flamenco or parkour workshop, chill out to live performances, snag a sausage and explore our venue with a guided tour," Ms Savage said. The launch that evening includes performances, complimentary champagne and nibbles as the 2022 season is unveiled. The weekend concludes with a free screening of award winning short film festival, Flickerfest, at 7pm. Ms Savage said so much had happened in the past year. "It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to work on a project like this from scratch," she told The Post. "It's been really exciting and challenging. When the curtains go up and everyone goes 'wow,' I'll know I've done my job," Ms Savage said. Bookings are required for evening events at the PAC. Show tickets can be purchased by calling 4823 4999 or visiting www.goulburnpac.com.au Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/aa943d21-48fd-498e-b710-ac5b4045d84c.JPG/r0_106_4288_2529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg