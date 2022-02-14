newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An 18-year old has been treated for minor injuries after a single vehicle crash on Breadalbane Road. Read more: 'We will have nothing': Yass nurses to strike as union warns of local collapse Tasty delights and variety galore draw community to markets A Rural Fire Service crew was called to the incident shortly after 3pm after the vehicle rolled over near the intersection with the Hume Highway. The driver was reported to have sustained a minor glass injury to the leg but was able to be treated by an ambulance crew at the scene with no hospitalisation required. Breadalbane Road remains open in both directions.

