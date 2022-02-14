news, local-news,

A fuel tanker breakdown has closed one northbound lane on the Hume Highway near Yass. Emergency services attended the incident shortly after 5:00pm on Monday and Transport NSW crews are currently on site. Read more: Emergency crews respond to gas leak around old orphanage Angella Storrier Real Estate celebrates 18th No other vehicles have been involved. The site is approximately two kilometres north of Yass Valley Way. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and reduce speed.

