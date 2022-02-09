security, technology, safety, home, protection, vehicles, crime statistics, ABS

Security and safety are always one of the highest concerns for communities and individuals alike. When people think of security, more often than not images of screen doors and windows on houses and alarm systems come to mind, however security is no longer as simple as you think. The security industry continues to grow with homes, vehicles, phones, online accounts, and even personal security now being required in all walks of life. In 2018, Roy Morgan research recorded that 58 per cent of Australians felt crime was a growing problem in their community, while 45 per cent felt less safe than they used to. In 2020 those numbers had increased to 60 per cent saying crime was a growing problem, and 48 per cent feeling less safe than they used to. Security industry expert, Steve Garlick, said he wasn't surprised by the figures. "More and more people are worried about where communities are headed in terms of safety," he said. "Whether it is the home being broken into or people hacking their email or social media accounts, the issue of security is simply part of of our everyday lives." According to ABS statistics 2.5 per cent of Australians have been the victim of a household break in, while 4.6 per cent have experienced malicious property damage, however this actually represents a fall in the levels of crime. The number of motor vehicle thefts and theft from a motor vehicle have also decreased almost 2 per cent over the past decade. Steve said that the increase in people's concerns about crime could actually be helping solve the issue. "The more that people are worried, the more they try to address their concerns," he said. "People are increasingly installing home security systems with alarms and cameras, using technology such as facial recognition to access phones and laptops, and even using simple things like dashcam in their cars to help deter would be criminals." "In this day and age, technology is providing all sorts of solutions to growing safety concerns but people need to ensure that they are using it correctly for it to have an impact, for example hidden cameras might help catch a thief, but a visible security camera system might help prevent the theft altogether." While good security measures can help keep your family, your home and your valuables safe, they can also have other benefits. Insurance companies often offer reduced insurance rates and premiums for people with home security systems or vehicles fitted with alarms and kill switches, while even simple security measures can increase the value of your home or vehicle.

Protect the things that matter

SAFE AND SECURE: Despite increasing concerns about security and safety, figures suggest certain crime levels are in decline.