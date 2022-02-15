news, local-news,

The Crookwell Show made a triumphant return over the weekend after being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Crowds flocked to Crookwell Showground to enjoy a couple of days out in the sunshine and watch a host of activities and animal competitions. Read more: Hospital kiosk owner 'cuts losses,' shuts doors after three years Tasty delights and variety galore draw community to markets Opening the 2022 show was Country Women's Association NSW President Stephanie Stanhope to celebrate 100 years of the organisation. Show Society Vice-President Ally Jaffrey said the weather helped entice the crowds back after a rough couple of years. "We were certainly hopeful but it was bigger than we expected, it's a good head start for next year," she said. "We had large numbers through the gate which was a big success. Lots of people, lots of entries, it was very nice to see so many families out and enjoying what a rural show is all about. "We haven't had good weather for Crookwell in a while so it really made a big difference." Highlights included a strong local showing from local studs and over 500 entries in dog showings. Rod Hoare from Binda took out Supreme Cattle while Most Successful Stud Cattle Exhibitor when to Kia Ora Limousins from Roslyn. Hollow Mount Merino Stud took out the Merino Supreme Champion category. The most popular attraction was a little different however as Jaffrey explained. "We had Freestyle Kings motorcross come out from Sydney and they were really great, such nice blokes and very easy to deal with," she said. "They put on three great performances throughout the day that entertained everyone from little kids to people in their 80s and 90s. There wasn't anyone who didn't find it amazing to watch. "It's not something you see every Saturday in Crookwell!"

