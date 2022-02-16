Wind farm community fund applications now open

news, local-news,

Three wind farms across Upper Lachlan Shire have announced community funding applications. Read also: $1.5 million to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Emergency Operations Centre Pacific Hydro is pleased to advise that the Taralga Wind Farm Community Fund Funding Round will open for applications from Wednesday February 16, 2022 and close at 4.00pm on Friday 15 April 15, 2022. The Taralga Wind Farm Community Fund aims to support initiatives that strengthen the local community through projects that contribute to neighbouring communities within 20kms of the wind farm. The relevant guidelines and application forms are available at the following links, or on the Council website. Read also: Bitumen sealing set for Taralga and Crookwell Global energy producer EDL is pleased to advise that the Cullerin Range Wind Farm Community Fund Funding Round will open for applications from Wednesday February 16, 2022 and close at 4.00pm on Friday March 18, 2022. Cullerin Range Wind Farm is owned and operated by EDL. The Cullerin Range Wind Farm Community Fund aims to support initiatives that strengthen the local community through projects that contribute to neighbouring communities within 20kms of the wind farm. GPG (Group Naturgy) is pleased to advise that the Crookwell II Wind Farm Community Fund Funding Round will open for applications from Wednesday February 16, 2022 and close at 4.00pm on Thursday March 31, 2022. All three community funds aim to support initiatives that strengthen the local community through projects that contribute to neighbouring communities within 20kms of the individual wind farms. The relevant guidelines and application forms are available at the following links, or on the council website under Community/Grants: Applications may be submitted by post to: PO Box 42, Gunning NSW 2581 or emailed to council@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au For further information contact Upper Lachlan Shire Council via Email council@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au or phone: 4830 1000. Read also: Demand for safe staffing ratios echoed across NSW as nursing staff walked off the job

