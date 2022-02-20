news, local-news,

Looking for some positive news stories? We have got you covered. Every Sunday, we provide a weekly wrap-up of feel-good stories from the Highlands for the week. Just click the link to learn more. Photos: Crookwell Show shines in 2022 after COVID gloom There were smiles on everyone's faces, including the furry attendees at the Crookwell Show. The show made a comeback after restrictions resulted in its cancellation last year. Highlights included a strong local showing from local studs and over 500 entries in dog showings. Alexei Caufield will bring a Baroque symphony to life in ENCORE What started as picking up the recorder in primary school, has led to one student being selected as one of the best in NSW to take the centre stage. Attendees will have the chance to hear Alexei Caulfield play a contemporary Baroque symphony at the 2021 HSC Encore showcase in Sydney. $1.5 million Federal grant to 'futureproof' new Goulburn Mulwaree Emergency Operations Centre The SES said a government grant would enable them to assist more members of the community and run the Emergency Operations Centre. A total of $1,494,851has been allocated to the centre on Crundwell Street through the National Bushfire Recovery Fund. Funds have also been allocated to the Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan ($391,632) initiative Paint The Town, and the Taralga Off Stream Water Storage Assessment and Design Project ($875,000). 'Diverse' Gunning prepares to celebrate bicentenary with packed weekend Two hundred years of history and community will be celebrated in Gunning next month. The celebrations were meant to take place in 2021 but had to be postponed due to restrictions. An official plaque will be unveiled for the occasion as well as other celebrations in the town. Angella Storrier Real Estate turns 18 after setbacks, COVID and soaring demand One business owner in the Tablelands anticipated that she would have to close her doors in the pandemic, but has thrived throughout. Angella Storrier Real Estate turned 18 on Wednesday and has supported many residents throughout the community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123048163/579949ea-8a29-49f7-8244-c8a07954c2e6.jpeg/r0_44_846_522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg