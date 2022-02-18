newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, International Women's Day, Raina Savage, performing arts centre

The Soroptimist International of Goulburn will host a dual celebration dinner on March 8, marking International Women's Day (IWD) as well as their 66th birthday. Goulburn Soroptimists President Anne Oliver said the club had enjoyed assisting the community through some challenging months. Read more: Saying goodbye to 'the people's priest' and a man of vision Goulburn has 21 players named in state hockey squads "We try and be very hands on in the community because that's what our members want to do," she told the Post. "We only a small club in Goulburn but a very active one. We do a lot of work with Anglicare with things like food hampers, clothing and Christmas gifts. We sent Christmas cards to aged care residents as well. The theme for IWD 2022 is 'Break The Bias' with Goulburn Performing Arts Centre manager Raina Savage locked in as a guest speaker at the dinner, the fifth the club has hosted. Ms Savage is no stranger to Soroptimist International. She was an active member of the Griffith branch for some years before moving to Goulburn in early 2021. "I think it is such an important organisation for women and girls. It has done a great job in raising their rights and I have so much admiration for them," she said. She will speak on the 'Break the Bias' theme and some of the barriers she faced in getting to where she is today. Ms Savage has many strings to her bow. She grew up in Braidwood, became a native title lawyer in Western Australia where she also involved herself in festival organisation and street theatre. She jumped at the chance to run the Performing Arts Centre (PAC) when the role emerged in late 2020. Since her appointment she has wasted no time in booking a full line-up of events at the facility, liaising with schools and local theatre, arts and cultural organisations to ensure maximum community benefit. The PAC will open on March 25. Ms Savage is keen to pass on the lessons of her life and career experience to others. "I want to encourage women and girls to stand on the shoulders of others and achieve their goals," Ms Savage said. The event will be held at Best Western Plus Goulburn at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start. Tickets are $50 and can be booked here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/7dbb6cd9-9610-4c41-8f36-43177dbb8d81.JPG/r0_192_4288_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg