Upper Lachlan Shire Council biosecurity officers are currently focusing their inspections and spraying throughout the shire on the highly invasive local priority plant, St John's Wort. St John's Wort (Hypericum perforatum) has a small growing season and due to the wet weather experienced through summer, biosecurity officers have noted an increase in the number of plants among infestations but have also stated that the spread has been minimal. Director of Environment and Planning, Alex Waldron, complimented the biosecurity officers for monitoring such a large area. "They have been doing a fantastic job in identifying St John's Wort infestations and, where possible, spraying to eliminate," she said. "Our biosecurity officers are also working with landholders to notify and assist with recommendations on controlling and eradicating the plant." St John's Wort is an upright woody growing to up to 60cm and be identified by the bright yellow flowers that can be seen November to January. The flowers have five petals and have three bundles of long stamens growing from the centre. The leaves are a paler green on the underside as well as being opposite to each other on the stem. When the fruit is produced, it is a sticky three-celled capsule that is approximately 8mm long. The seeds are a light brown to black, up to 1mm in size and cylindrical. "We are lucky as a community that many landholders are cooperative and progressive in regards to their attitude to weed eradication," Ms Waldron said. "It is a reminder to everyone that Under the Biosecurity Act 2015, all landholders have a General Biosecurity Duty to ensure all biosecurity risks, including weeds, are minimised, prevented or eliminated. "I encourage anyone wanting to know more to contact Council and discuss options with our fantastic biosecurity officers." If you or anyone you know have concerns regarding St John's Wort or other priority weeds, please contact Council on (02) 4830 1000.

