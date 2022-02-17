newsletters, editors-pick-list, hockey

Goulburn District Hockey Association (GDHA) have had an impressive start to 2022 with 21 players named in NSW and ACT state squads. The Under 15 age group had nine players selected whilst the Under 18 squads contained 12 players from the region. Read more: Work to drought-proof Goulburn fields underway Performing in ENCORE is music to this student's ears The news follows a successful representaive indoor hockey season with the Under 15 girls side claiming the State Championship with an undefeated run. GDHA's Gabrielle White said the association was very pleased to see players and their coaches rewarded after many hours of training paid off. "We normally have a fair few but 21 players across NSW and ACT is impressive," she told the Post. "It's particularly good to see young players coming through and really building their skills with local coaches and seeing them go onto to higher levels." The winter season will look a little different in 2022 with competition not getting underway until the end of April to allow for a clean run after Easter and Anzac Day. The hockey community will come together on March 26 for a grand opening of the new turf as well as carpark and clubhouse. The Under 15's are competing in Newcastle on April 7-13 whilst the Under 18's will be competing in Cairns on 6-14 April. ACT Under 15 Girls ACT Under 15 Boys ACT Under 18 Girls ACT Under 18 Boys NSW Under 15 Girls State NSW Under 18 Girls State NSW Under 18 Girls Blues NSW Under 18 Boys State

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/53db549d-2f42-4a7c-bc24-d4b36f5eaca6.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg