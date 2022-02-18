newsletters, editors-pick-list, cycling, goulburn cycling

The first round of the Goulburn Cycle Club championships were held at Breadalbane on Wednesday February 16 for the 23km Acciona Gunning Wind Farm Graded Scratch races. A small field of riders lined up at the church in Breadalbane for a race up the steady climb to the top of the Cullerin Range to the turnaround point in the shadows of the wind turbines. The fast descent from the rail bridge made for a mad dash back to the finish line in the middle of the Breadalbane village. B-Grade riders started first with Neils Laugesen leading off followed by James Quade and Cameron Roberts following for a training ride. James Quade proved too strong for Neils Laugesen and took out a comfortable win. C-Grade was a tight race with nothing separating the five lead riders of Wayne Bensley, Phil Champion, Mark Stutchbury, Nadine Moroney and Chris Berry over the entire course. Around three kilometres from the Breadalbane Church Nadine lead out the peloton closely followed by Chris Berry, Mark Stutchbury and Phil Champion. Chris Berry moved ahead to open up a break but Phil Champion was alert to the move and from the back of the peloton powered pass Mark Stutchbury, Nadine Moroney and Chris Berry in a fast sprint to the finish line for a four-second win over the fast finishing Chris Berry with Mark Stutchbury a further three seconds back. A close battle in D-Grade between Peter Jackson and Fiona Berry. Peter Jackson edged ahead of Fiona Berry and with some consistent riding opened up a one minute gap which he maintained all the way to the finish line. A big thanks to volunteer traffic controllers, Ian Emmerton and Gavin Moroney, who stood in at the last minute. Also thanks to the ever reliable Phil Bush, Wayne Skillman, Joe Chalker and Leigh Quade for ensuring an incident free race. Next Wednesday 23 February 2022 racing is on Range Road for the Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap. Sign on is at the corner of Chinamans Lane and Range Road and racing begins at 6.30pm. New riders are welcome. Acciona Gunning Wind Farm Graded Scratch Races, Breadalbane B-Grade 1st: James Quade 36:21 38km/hr 2nd: Neils Laugesen 37:27 37km/hr C-Grade 1st: Phil Champion 38:18 36/km/hr 2nd: Chris Berry 38:22 36km/hr 3rd: Mark Stutchbury 38:25 36km/hr 4th: Nadine Moroney 38:38 36km/hr 5th: Petr Thorne 42:43 32km/hr D-Grade 1st: Petr Jackson 47:36 29km/hr 2nd: Fiona Berry 48:35 28km/hr

