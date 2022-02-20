news, local-news, men's health, checkup, health clinic

The Men's Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) mobile health clinic is coming to Goulburn on Thursday March 10 to provide free life-saving health checks. To celebrate its arrival, RFBI is hosting a fundraising Morning Tea at RFBI Goulburn Masonic Village, 10 Long St, Goulburn between 10-11am. Read more: 'Active' Goulburn Soroptimists prepare to mark International Women's Day Saying goodbye to 'the people's priest' and a man of vision Since MHERV began touring in 2017, the team has visited over 100 communities and given close to 10,000 free health checks. Graeme Hooper is a member of the MHERV management team and says that MHERV was established by Rotary to reduce the number of preventable deaths amongst rural and regional men. "Men will often avoid making time for health checks and are therefore the most at risk of dying from potentially preventable causes," explained Graeme. "Through MHERV we are looking to address this by having a registered nurse and mobile clinic provide health checks to men in their local community, making it easy and free to access." And their program is working. Over half of the people they have screened have been identified as needing some form of medical treatment. "The data we have gathered from the 10,000 or so health checks MHERV has provided so far, shows just how important this program is for our rural and regional communities," commented Graeme. "53% of the people MHERV has seen since we began in 2017, have been identified as needing follow-up medical treatment and 4% were identified as needing urgent medical treatment. This tells us that this program is certainly saving lives!" RFBI has been a proud supporter of the program from the start, providing the funds for a registered nurse to travel with the van and provide the health checks. RFBI CEO, Frank Price, says that supporting initiatives like MHERV is just one of the ways RFBI continues their legacy of helping people in need. "RFBI was founded in 1880 to help people in need and 141 years on, this remains an important philosophy behind RFBI's work," commented Frank. "Through our Benevolence Program and Annuities Scheme, RFBI supports thousands of people in our local communities and we are proud to support MHERV and help them bring free health checks to men in our local communities." "I am looking forward to welcoming MHERV to Goulburn on Thursday 10 March and hope to see the local community join us at the charity event and get behind this very worthy initiative." RFBI and MHERV are inviting all community members to join them for the outdoor Morning Tea event and 'Donate to help a mate' to help keep MHERV on the road and saving lives. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131358433/efebf2da-9625-4ab8-a3ee-45f7e8603a05.jpg/r26_0_1182_653_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg