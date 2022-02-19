newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, Lions Club Youth of the Year, Bob Collins, Jean Lloyd, Trent Jeffrey

Mulwaree High School student Trent Jeffrey has been named the overall winner of the Lions Club of Goulburn City Youth of the Year Quest. Trent was also declared the winner of the public speaking section at the club's Tuesday night meeting at the Goulburn Workers Club. READ MORE: Lions Club of Goulburn City calls for Youth of Year entrants Grace Abbey named Lions Regional Youth of the Year Trent and Maddison Brown from Trinity Catholic College faced the judging panel of Jean Lloyd, Josh Matthews and Greg Moore to answer two impromptu questions: 'What do you think the long term impact of COVID restrictions will be on today's children?' and 'What is the most important thing you have experienced so and how do you see this experience impacting your future?' Each contestant had to speak for two minutes. The panel judged the students on leadership, personality, citizenship and cultural interest. However Trent and Maddison also delivered a five-minute prepared speech, 'The Homeless Truth' from the former and 'Generation Z from the latter. Both speeches held the audience's attention. Maddison's speech highlighted the weaknesses of our society through the eyes of her generation, especially mental health. ALSO READ: 'Active' Goulburn Soroptimists prepare to mark International Women's Day Goulburn has 21 players named in state hockey squads Saying goodbye to 'the people's priest' and a man of vision 'The Homeless Truth,' a powerful speech from Trent, highlighted the unheard and unseen truth about homeless youth in our society today, which at times brought tears to people's eyes. In announcing Trent as the overall winner, judging panel chair, Jean Lloyd remarked on the very high standards set by both contestants. Lions' Youth of the Year chairperson Bob Collins agreed, saying both were outstanding students, who had very clear views on both community and national issues and would likely lead and influence society in future. Trent will now progress to the regional final. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/e4aec75f-3201-49b8-845a-947ce23ead0c.JPG/r0_306_4608_2910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg