Service NSW is holding an open day in Goulburn on Saturday, February 19. Locals are encouraged to head down and find out about what services they are eligible for such as vouchers and seniors travel cards. Read more: 'I just love people': Long-serving councillor reflects on 38 years 'Active' Goulburn Soroptimists prepare to mark International Women's Day Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman urged people to attend and that help would be available for those wishing to apply for any initiatives. "This weekend's open day gives people the opportunity to not only find out which vouchers and rebates they are eligible for - but also get some help in person to apply. "The Goulburn Service NSW Centre is opening their doors to help the community get the most out of the vouchers on offer," Mrs Tuckerman said. "Applying online is not for everyone - that is why the centre is offering the day to pop in and get everyone sorted. Service NSW Centre Manager, Trent Dawson, said the open day will showcase some new rebates: Dine & Discover, Regional Seniors Travel Card, First Lap Swimming Vouchers and Parent Vouchers. "It is the perfect opportunity to come in, and ask questions and get some help to apply for what you can," Mr Dawson said. Goulburn Service NSW will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm for voucher promotion and application. Regular service won't be available.

