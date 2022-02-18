newsletters, editors-pick-list, Goulburn, 20 Forbes St, development application, residential subdivision, Marion Chaaya, Jennie Gordon, Lansdowne Estate

A controversial development application on land claimed to be rich in aboriginal cultural history has been withdrawn. The council has called for more detailed assessment of aboriginal cultural heritage and flooding impacts for the proposed 34-lot residential subdivision at 20 Forbes Street, Eastgrove. READ MORE: Goulburn voices call for Aboriginal heritage protection in Forbes Street DA A spokesman confirmed that Heritage NSW also considered the information on indigenous history was deficient. "(These aspects) need to be addressed before the application can be considered," the spokesman said. Keith Allen, the consultant for the owner, could not say whether the DA would be relodged with the required studies. He told The Post the owner had only advised the plan was withdrawn. Controversy has flared over the proposal, pegged for low-lying land subdivided from the state heritage listed Lansdowne Estate. Emma Street resident Marion Chaaya previously said the Lansdowne Park estate was used as a camping area and burial ground and Eastgrove residents had found artefacts. ALSO READ: 'I just love people': Long-serving councillor reflects on 38 years Like others, she lodged a written objection calling for a "more thorough" aboriginal cultural heritage assessment. The Pejar Aboriginal Land Council had furnished a brief report finding that two sites and four stone artefacts had been found on the site. Ms Chaaya said she wasn't sure how to feel about the DA's withdrawal. "I don't feel like it's finished so I'm not jumping up and down for joy. We'll see what happens," she said. "But it is a positive that they're (the council and NSW Heritage) are taking notice and doing something." Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc public officer and Ngunnawal woman, Jennie Gordon, lodged a comprehensive written objection. ALSO READ: 'Active' Goulburn Soroptimists prepare to mark International Women's Day "This is part of the old Lansdowne Estate. Gundungurra and Ngunnawal people lived on that land with the permission of the (Lansdowne) owner," she said. "The Aboriginal heritage study was lacking in information and that is being addressed through Heritage NSW. It should be more comprehensive and show demonstrated research on what has occurred on that land and how it connects back to the traditional owners who lived in that area for millennia. "Until there's absolute surety about the heritage of that land, no development should go ahead." In the documentation, the applicant had not described it as integrated development requiring NSW Heritage approval. However Mrs Gordon said it should be classified as such. ALSO READ: Get to know Deborah Conway ahead of her two gigs The DA was revised from an earlier 30-lot residential subdivision approved in 2013. The more recent application proposed 34 lots ranging from 700 square metres to 1.13 hectares and included six duplexes. It is opposite the Mulwaree Ponds and adjoins Charlotte, Hercules and Emma Streets. The council spokesman said 18 public submissions were lodged, raising indigenous history and potential environmental and flooding impacts. Heritage NSW has been contacted for comment. Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

