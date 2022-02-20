Intersection upgrade begins tonight in Boxers Creek

community,

A scheduled intersection upgrade commences tonight (February 20) on the Hume Highway in Boxers Creek. The roadwork will take place on the Hume Highway approaching Murrays Flat Road. Traffic will be impacted in both directions from 8pm to 5am daily until February 26. Motorists are advised to check for signage and exercise caution when travelling. Read more: During work hours, there will be single lane closures and traffic controllers will be on site to direct motorists. The speed limit will be set to 80 kilometres per hour outside work hours. Motorists are also advised to allow about five minutes of additional travel time.

