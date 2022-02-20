Raise funds for the Goulburn Hospital by watching a movie under the stars

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Movie lovers can relax, enjoy a movie under the stars and see the sun go down in Kingsdale Winery in March. The BDCU Goulburn Hospital Fundraising Inc's 11th Movie Under the Stars is making a comeback with the screening of Red Dog: True Blue. The event initially scheduled for this month, has been moved to March 19, from 5.30pm to 10pm. The group has donated over $400,000, which has enabled more equipment for patients in the hospital and Community Health Centre to be purchased. Read also: NSW records 21 deaths and 5582 COVID-19 cases on February 20, 2022 Funds from this event will be dedicated to the Patient Entertainment and Information System at the new Goulburn Base Hospital. This allows patients to link to the system for their own entertainment, as well as allow recovery and well-being tutorials to be more accessible and displayed. Internal processes like ordering meals will also be conducted through this system in the future. Movie lovers can enjoy a photo booth for a gold coin donation on the day, and also have the chance to win a variety of prizes in a raffle. Attendees will get a glass of wine or a soft drink when they arrive, and can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Mediterranean meal. Read also: Trent Jeffrey takes out Goulburn Lions Youth of the Year Quest Cheese platters for two can also be pre-ordered for $25, and must be finalised by March 16. It is not a BYO event, bottles of wine can be purchased on site. Tickets are $60 each (plus an online surcharge) which include the movie, the meal and a drink. Tickets can be secured through Eventbrite or can be purchased from the BDCU Alliance Bank at 175 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Read also: Developer withdraws proposal for Forbes Street, Goulburn subdivision There will be a courtesy bus for a gold coin donation leaving from the McKell Car Park at Goulburn Workers Club, and will return there once the movie finishes. People coming along are advised to bring blankets and chairs with them for cooler weather in the evening. The gates open at 5.30pm. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.

