The Lieder Theatre is making sure to start 2022 with laughter and comedy with the play Scrapin the Schemer. Multi-award winning actor David O'Halloran will bring the famous conman to life at the theatre in March, and the play will be directed by Annie Bilton. The play follows Scrapin, a comic schemer and conman who is a servant to the household of Geronte, and promises to help his neighbour's son, and aid Geronte's son Leander. Both young men need funds to solve their problems, and fall in love with two penniless beauties along the way. Scrapin does not scheme alone - he lures others in to help him do his dirty work. Read more: The play was originally published in 1671 by playwright Molière, and has left people in stitches since it was first performed in Paris, and has travelled across the globe since. The play has been adapted by American comedian Bill Irwin with the help of Mark O'Donnell. It will come to life from March 4 to 19 for night and matinee performances. Tickets are $30 each for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for concession and pension holders, Lieder members, children under the age of 12 and for individuals booking in groups of 10 or more people. You can grab your ticket at theliedertheatre.com.

